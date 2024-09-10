Biden and UK PM to discuss granting Ukraine permission to strike deep into Russia

On 13 September, US President Joe Biden will meet with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss allowing the Ukrainian defence forces to strike deep into Russia.

Source: Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, during a press conference with UK Foreign Secretary David Lemmy, as reported by European Pravda

According to Blinken, Biden will meet with the UK prime minister on Friday and discuss providing Ukraine permission to conduct long-range strikes on Russian territory.

During the conference, Blinken revealed that Iran had handed over ballistic missiles to Russia for use in Ukraine, necessitating further sanctions against Tehran. He also stated that he and Lemmy will be visiting Kyiv together on Wednesday.



Background:

In recent weeks, Kyiv requested that the permission be extended to targets deep within Russian territory, notably airfields where fighter jets that carry long-range missiles are stationed, which Ukraine is presently unable to attack.

In response, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asserted that no single weapon, including long-range missiles, will change the tide in the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

