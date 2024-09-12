All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russian strikes on Ukrainian substations may provoke emergency at nuclear power plants

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 12 September 2024, 17:34
Russian strikes on Ukrainian substations may provoke emergency at nuclear power plants
Rivne nuclear power plant in Varash, Ukraine. Stock photo: Getty Images

Further Russian strikes on Ukraine's power infrastructure could trigger an emergency at one of Kyiv's three operational nuclear power reactors.

Source: Herman Halushchenko, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy, writes Bloomberg 

Details: There are thousands of electrical substations in Ukraine, but 10 critical nodes related to nuclear power reactors are in danger. Their destruction might throw the country into darkness and cause a radiation emergency.

Advertisement:

Russian assaults are putting nuclear threats closer to Ukraine's borders with the European Union, he said.

Quote: "They know exactly what they're doing," Halushchenko said. "It is no coincidence that they are attacking substations critical to nuclear safety."

Substations maintain stability by managing high-voltage power transmission. Nuclear facilities, unlike fossil or renewable sources, require a steady supply of power to maintain security systems operational.

Advertisement:

Without this, the fuel in the reactor core can overheat, resulting in uncontrolled and potentially deadly radiation emissions.

Last week, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) took the unprecedented step of expanding its monitoring mission in Ukraine to a substation, highlighting the risk to nuclear safety.

IAEA inspectors are usually concerned with the accounting of nuclear materials rather than the management of national energy networks.

Support UP or become our patron!

energypower
Advertisement:

European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine

Russians attack Sumy, power and water cut off in some neighbourhoods

Russians execute unarmed Ukrainian prisoner of war with sword

UK to not allow Ukraine to strike targets in Russia without US consent

Journalists expose Kremlin's disinformation contractor agency that spreads discrediting information about Ukraine

Ukraine's war victory plan is 90% ready – Zelenskyy

All News
energy
Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored
Russians attack energy infrastructure in six Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours
Power supply situation in Konotop, Sumy Oblast, critical – mayor
RECENT NEWS
16:04
Russian strike on Kharkiv: 6 people injured, including 4 rescue workers
15:20
Ukrainian President's Office adviser on victory plan: No frozen war, ceasefire or transferring territories to Russia
14:58
EU prepares Plan B loan to Ukraine using Russian assets in case of US' non-participation
14:37
West spent US$2 billion to purchase products made from Russian oil in 2024
14:09
Kremlin claims no appeals for humanitarian corridor were received from Sudzha residents
13:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided aerial bombs, injuring two people – photos
13:35
Germany to provide additional €100 million in aid to Ukraine this winter
12:44
Russia attacked Ukrainian railway infrastructure nearly 50 times in August
12:37
79% of Ukrainians wouldn't move to the US or Europe even with citizenship, poll finds
12:31
European Commission President changes candidate for Commissioner for Enlargement and Recovery of Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: