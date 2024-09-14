Russia loses another 1,210 soldiers in one day
Saturday, 14 September 2024, 07:32
Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded and 25 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 632,630 (+1,210) military personnel;
- 8,674 (+3) tanks;
- 17,043 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,086 (+25) artillery systems;
- 1,186 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 946 (+1) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,149 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,631 (+71) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,084 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!