Russia loses another 1,210 soldiers in one day

Russia has lost 1,210 soldiers killed and wounded and 25 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 632,630 (+1,210) military personnel;

8,674 (+3) tanks;

17,043 (+40) armoured combat vehicles;

18,086 (+25) artillery systems;

1,186 (+1) multiple-launch rocket systems;

946 (+1) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

15,149 (+36) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,591 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,631 (+71) vehicles and tankers;

3,084 (+13) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!