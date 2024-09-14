All Sections
Ukrainian soldiers enter one more district in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW

Ivashkiv OlenaSaturday, 14 September 2024, 07:52
Ukrainian soldiers enter one more district in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW
Map: ISW

Ukrainian forces had advanced in the Glushkovo district of Russia’s Kursk Oblast on 13 September.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Details: Geolocated footage published on 13 September shows that Ukrainian forces had recently advanced south of Veseloye, located southwest of Glushkovo and about three kilometres from the international border.

Russian sources reported that Ukrainian forces launched attacks southwest of Glushkovo, near Novy Put, Veseloye and Medvezhye (east of Veseloye).

Kursk OblastISWwar
