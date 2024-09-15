Russians claim 29 UAVs attacked Russia overnight

Russia's Defence Ministry has claimed that 29 aircraft-type UAVs attacked targets in the country on the night of 14-15 September.

Source: Russia's Defence Ministry

Details: All 19 drones were supposedly shot down.

Of these, 15 were destroyed over Bryansk Oblast, 5 over Kursk Oblast, 4 over Smolensk Oblast, 2 over Oryol Oblast, and 1 over each of Belgorod, Kaluga, and Rostov oblasts.

