Business premises in Mykolaiv district on fire after Russian Shahed UAV shot down

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 11:37
Business premises in Mykolaiv district on fire after Russian Shahed UAV shot down
Photo: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service

Russian forces directed its UAVs to Mykolaiv district overnight; a fire broke out when a Shahed drone was shot down.

Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram 

Details: As a result of falling debris from the downed drones, a fire broke out in warehouses at a food sector firm’s premises.

The fire covered an area of 800 square metres.

