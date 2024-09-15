Business premises in Mykolaiv district on fire after Russian Shahed UAV shot down
Sunday, 15 September 2024, 11:37
Russian forces directed its UAVs to Mykolaiv district overnight; a fire broke out when a Shahed drone was shot down.
Source: Ukraine’s State Emergency Service on Telegram
Details: As a result of falling debris from the downed drones, a fire broke out in warehouses at a food sector firm’s premises.
The fire covered an area of 800 square metres.
