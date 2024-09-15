Sahra Wagenknecht, the head of the left-wing German BSW party, who has been dubbed "Putin's friend" in the media for her pro-Kremlin stance, has presented a pro-Russian "peace plan" for Ukraine.

Source: Wagenknecht in an interview with Tagesspiegel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Wagenknecht proposed to Vladimir Putin that the West would stop supplying weapons to Ukraine if the Kremlin leader "agrees to an immediate ceasefire on the current line of contact".

Advertisement:

Wagenknecht believes that negotiations should begin on Russian-occupied territories.

Quote: "And then you have to negotiate what happens in the areas where the Russians are now," she suggested.

Wagenknecht believes it is appropriate "to ask people in Donbas and Crimea which country they want to belong to in a UN-supervised referendum".

Advertisement:

It is worth noting that Russia has been settling its citizens in these regions for years after the annexation, while Ukrainians were forced to flee.

When asked what compromises she believes Ukraine should make to achieve peace, Wagenknecht responded, "It should be willing to negotiate and compromise, particularly on its goal of NATO membership".

She also criticised the approach of supplying Ukraine with weapons in order to win the war, leaving unanswered the question of whether and what concessions Russia should make.

It is worth mentioning that in the most recent municipal elections in Saxony and Thuringia, the Wagenknecht party gained significant ground and will play an important role in coalition formation.

Michael Kretschmer, the minister president of the German state of Saxony, feels that a coalition of his Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the Social Democratic Party, and the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) is viable following the municipal elections.

Instead, scores of CDU politicians oppose an association with the Wagenknecht party.

Support UP or become our patron!