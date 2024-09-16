All Sections
Ukrainian startup developing swarm of drones raises almost US$3 million in investment

Oleksii ArtemchukMonday, 16 September 2024, 15:11
Ukrainian startup developing swarm of drones raises almost US$3 million in investment
Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian defence startup Swarmer has successfully closed a US$2.7 million investment round to advance the development of coordinated drone swarms.

Source: Ukrainian news outlet AIN

Details: Ukrainian defence startup Swarmer, specialising in automated solutions for coordinated drone swarms, has successfully completed a US$2.7 million seed funding round.

The investment round was reportedly led by R-G.AI, a US defence technology company, with active participation from Radius Capital. Green Flag Ventures and D3, which has been supporting Swarmer since its founding in 2023, also contributed.

Swarmer says their technology is already being used by combat units from the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The development will be further scaled up in order to be implemented in the defence strategies of democratic countries around the world.

This will be the first platform specifically designed to maximise the capabilities of Swarmer products like Trident OS and STYX AI, both of which have been tested in over 10,000 missions in simulated environments and on the battlefield.

