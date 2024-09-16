All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

If Russians occupy Pokrovsk, it will hit Ukraine's economy – CEO of Ukraine's largest mining company

Artur KryzhnyiMonday, 16 September 2024, 16:43
If Russians occupy Pokrovsk, it will hit Ukraine's economy – CEO of Ukraine's largest mining company
Metinvest CEO Yurii Ryzhenkov. Photo: Metinvest

Pokrovsk Coal Group (PCG), the largest coking coal producer in Ukraine, supplies production facilities belonging to Metinvest, an international steel and mining group. The company has a contingency plan in place should the city of Pokrovsk and the surrounding area fall to Russian forces.

Source: Metinvest CEO Yurii Ryzhenkov in an interview with Forbes Ukraine

Details: The Metinvest CEO emphasised that even if Pokrovsk is captured by Russia, production will continue. The company can source coal from DTEK, Ukraine's largest private energy investor, and from Poland and Metinvest’s own mines in the US.

Advertisement:

In addition, the company can import coking coal. However, Ryzhenkov noted that losing the city and the PCG would not go unnoticed and would deal a blow to the Ukrainian economy.

If coal has to be imported, production costs will rise. This could lead to a reduction in production in some markets and a decline in metallurgical production and output of mining and processing plants. The Ukrainian government will lose a significant portion of tax revenues.

Metinvest's CEO emphasised that the economy had already endured severe losses following the fall of the city of Mariupol to Russian forces. However, financial support from partners provided temporary relief to help cover these setbacks.

Advertisement:

However, Ryzhenkov warned that the impact of these losses would become much more apparent after the war when Ukraine would need to rely on its own resources.

Background: Metinvest plans to start construction of a steel plant in Piombino, Italy, late this year or early 2025.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:56
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"
17:33
Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos
17:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
17:05
Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022
16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
15:03
Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"
14:07
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: