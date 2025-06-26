All Sections
Ukrainian flag stolen from Special Investigation Service building in Lithuania

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 26 June 2025, 09:05
Ukrainian flag stolen from Special Investigation Service building in Lithuania
Stock photo: Getty Images

A Ukrainian flag has been stolen from the Special Investigation Service building in the Lithuanian city of Panevėžys.

Source: Lithuanian public broadcaster LRT, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The police have reported that a pole with a Ukrainian flag was stolen from the Special Investigation Service building in Panevėžys on Wednesday 25 June.

Law enforcement officials said the stolen flag was found on another street in the city later that same day.

The damage is being assessed. Law enforcement officials have launched a pre-trial investigation into the violation of public order.

Background:

  • In the spring, during a rally by anti-Ukrainian Polish presidential candidate Grzegorz Braun, the Ukrainian flag was torn down from the town hall building in the Polish town of Biała Podlaska.
  • Recently, the Juliusz Słowacki Theatre in Krakow was forced to remove the Ukrainian flag from its facade and move it inside due to an increase in threats.

