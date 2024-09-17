Russia attacks energy facilities in 5 oblasts, damage reported

The Russians targeted civilian energy infrastructure in Donetsk, Sumy, Kharkiv, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv oblasts over the past day.

Source: Ukraine’s Energy Ministry

Details: Substations in Sumy Oblast were shut down during air raids. A missile and drone attack caused a fire at one substation, resulting in a power cut affecting over 281,000 consumers in 601 settlements and industrial firms in two oblasts. Electricity has been partially restored.

A substation, household consumers and a mine were left without electricity due to attacks in Donetsk Oblast. There were no people in the mine at the time of the incident.

In Cherkasy Oblast, an overhead power line was disconnected as a result of falling UAV wreckage, and substations and household consumers lost power. Electricity has been restored.

In Chernihiv Oblast, overhead lines were disconnected due to rocket attacks, and more than 2,000 subscribers in 22 settlements lost power. Electricity has been partially restored.

Additionally, in the southern region, equipment at a substation was switched off for technical reasons, but there were no power cuts to consumers. Equipment is now back in operation.

In the central region, strong winds caused overhead lines to be disconnected, affecting substations and household consumers. Power was restored via backup systems.

