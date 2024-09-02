Russian missile attack causes fire in Kharkiv

An explosion was heard in the city of Kharkiv on the morning of 2 September. Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov has reported that a Russian missile strike caused a fire.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "An explosion was heard in Kharkiv once again.

A fire broke out at an allotment association in the Industrialnyi district due to a missile strike (the type is being determined). No information has been received about casualties."

