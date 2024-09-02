Ukrainian air defence downs over 10 cruise missiles and about 10 ballistic missiles over Kyiv

The Russians carried out a combined air attack on the city of Kyiv on the early morning of 2 September, using more than 10 cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone.

Source: Serhii Popko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "It was a combined strike, as they used both cruise and ballistic missiles.

The cruise missiles, presumably Kh-101, were most likely launched around 03:00 by Tu-95MS strategic bombers from Russia’s Saratov Oblast.

These missiles approached Kyiv after complex manoeuvres, from the south.

Simultaneously with the approach of cruise missiles to the capital, the Russians fired KN-24/Iskander-M ballistic missiles on Kyiv and its outskirts.

Moreover, there was one attack UAV as well."

Details: Popko noted that Ukrainian air defence had destroyed more than a dozen cruise missiles, about a dozen ballistic missiles and an attack drone in the airspace of the capital.

Quote: "There was an incredibly large number of ballistic missiles at the same time!"

"As a result of the missile strike on the city, debris fell in Holosiivskyi, Sviatoshynskyi, Dniprovskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts.

Early reports indicate that cars have caught fire and non-residential premises have been damaged.

Data on the damage and casualties are being updated.

All relevant services are working at the scenes!

The data is constantly being updated and confirmed!"

