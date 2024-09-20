Large-scale fire breaks out near Moscow, Russia – video

Fire in the Russian city of Vidnoe. Photo: screenshot from the video

A large-scale fire broke out in a warehouse near Moscow, Russia, covering an area of more than 5,000 square metres.

Source: Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation; Telegram channels

Details: A large-scale fire has broken out in the city of Vidnoye near Moscow: a warehouse in the village of Aparinki is on fire, covering an area of more than 5,000 square metres. The fire is spreading fast and may spread to neighbouring buildings.

As reported by the SHOT telegram channel, the fire started at around 00:00.

The warehouse, reportedly, stored textile products from one of the factories - pillows, blankets, mattresses, etc.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations has already reported that they are building up personnel and fire appliances to extinguish the fire and that there has been no information about casualties so far.

