Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 20 tanks over past 24 hours
Friday, 20 September 2024, 07:53
Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems and 20 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 639,480 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 8,725 (+20) tanks;
- 17,132 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
- 18,212 (+35) artillery systems;
- 1,189 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 949 (+2) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 15,469 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,593 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,898 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,115 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
