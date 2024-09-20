All Sections
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 20 tanks over past 24 hours

Friday, 20 September 2024, 07:53
Ukrainian soldiers. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 39 armoured combat vehicles, 35 artillery systems and 20 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 20 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 639,480 (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 8,725 (+20) tanks;
  • 17,132 (+39) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 18,212 (+35) artillery systems;
  • 1,189 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 949 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 15,469 (+52) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,593 (+1) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 24,898 (+59) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,115 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

