Russian internet providers face mass subscriber loss, urge halting YouTube-throttling

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 20 September 2024, 10:43
Russian internet providers face mass subscriber loss, urge halting YouTube-throttling
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Russian internet providers are calling for an end to YouTube-throttling, citing a significant loss of subscribers. [YouTube-throttling is the intentional slowing of video speeds or quality by internet providers or the platform itself, sometimes to manage data usage or during periods of high traffic – ed.] 

Source: Russian online newspaper The Moscow Times 

Details: Internet operators are experiencing a mass loss of subscribers in Russia due to the throttling of YouTube, which has impacted them more than mobile operators. 

This situation is reportedly creating discriminatory conditions and violating the Competition Protection Law.

YouTube, as a popular video platform, represents a competitive advantage or limitation for operators, depending on its accessibility and the quality of access. 

The throttling of YouTube is believed to be linked to external influences which could only have been enacted by the Main Radio Frequency Centre (MRFC) under the control of the Russian Federal Service for Supervision of Communications, Information Technology and Mass Media (Roskomnadzor).

The Russian association of internet providers has pointed out that Russian legislation does not recognise throttling as a valid measure, and YouTube is not listed among the prohibited or restricted resources. Therefore, MRFC and Roskomnadzor do not have the right to take unilateral actions that limit access to information.

In response, the association has requested an investigation into potential violations of antimonopoly legislation. The relevant authorities have one month to review the case, with the possibility of extending the deadline by an additional two months.

Russiainformation war
