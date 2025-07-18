Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia

WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market, Anton Gorelkin, a Russian lawmaker who regulates the IT sector, has said.

Source: Reuters

Details: The reason is the introduction of a new tab in the app, which could be classified as a violation of Russian legislation. This may lead to WhatsApp being included in the list of banned software.

Advertisement:

"It's time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market," Gorelkin said, adding that the messenger’s parent company, Meta, is designated as an extremist organisation in Russia.

Gorelkin believes that the state-developed app MAX could occupy part of the market if WhatsApp, which is used by 68% of Russians daily, is blocked.

This week, the Kremlin published new directives from Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that envision restricting software, including communication platforms, developed in "unfriendly countries". The deadline is 1 September.

Gorelkin also said that Telegram, created by Russian national Pavel Durov, will likely avoid blocking if it complies with legal requirements. Russian censorship watchdog Roskomnadzor said that Telegram has begun the process of registering a Russian legal entity.

Background:

Russia may introduce further restrictions on the use of software, particularly messengers, developed in "unfriendly countries".

Russia wants to create its own state messenger with call and chat functions and access to government services.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!