All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia

Oleksii ArtemchukFriday, 18 July 2025, 15:19
Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia
Stock Photo: Getty Images

WhatsApp should prepare to exit the Russian market, Anton Gorelkin, a Russian lawmaker who regulates the IT sector, has said.

Source: Reuters

Details: The reason is the introduction of a new tab in the app, which could be classified as a violation of Russian legislation. This may lead to WhatsApp being included in the list of banned software.

Advertisement:

"It's time for WhatsApp to prepare to leave the Russian market," Gorelkin said, adding that the messenger’s parent company, Meta, is designated as an extremist organisation in Russia.

Gorelkin believes that the state-developed app MAX could occupy part of the market if WhatsApp, which is used by 68% of Russians daily, is blocked.

This week, the Kremlin published new directives from Russian ruler Vladimir Putin that envision restricting software, including communication platforms, developed in "unfriendly countries". The deadline is 1 September.

Gorelkin also said that Telegram, created by Russian national Pavel Durov, will likely avoid blocking if it complies with legal requirements. Russian censorship watchdog Roskomnadzor said that Telegram has begun the process of registering a Russian legal entity.

Background: 

  • Russia may introduce further restrictions on the use of software, particularly messengers, developed in "unfriendly countries". 
  • Russia wants to create its own state messenger with call and chat functions and access to government services.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Russiainformation war
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
All News
Russia
UK accuses Russian military intelligence of cyber espionage against West
EU approves one of its "strongest" sanctions packages against Russia
Details of EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia revealed
RECENT NEWS
19:52
Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM
19:48
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
18:37
Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast
17:27
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
17:10
Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: