Denmark transfers first €40 million to Ukraine's Defence Ministry to support Ukrainian armament production

Viktor VolokitaFriday, 20 September 2024, 15:59
Denmark transfers first €40 million to Ukraine's Defence Ministry to support Ukrainian armament production
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence has received the first €40.7 million from a Danish aid package aimed at supporting Ukrainian weapons production.

Source: Rustem Umierov, Ukraine’s Defence Minister

Details: "This is an important step towards strengthening our defence capability, as Denmark has allocated a total of €50 million for the production of 18 advanced – and most importantly, Ukrainian – Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems," Umierov noted.

He said Denmark’s example is a signal to all Ukraine’s partners about the importance of investing in Ukraine’s defence industry.

Background:

  • The Armed Forces of Ukraine have already received 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, the production of which was funded by Denmark.
  • Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said Denmark was the first EU country to decide to fund the procurement of weapons and military equipment for Ukraine’s Armed Forces from Ukrainian manufacturers.
  • He noted that it is much cheaper to produce weapons in Ukraine than to produce or procure them in Western countries. It is also cheaper to maintain them.
  • For these reasons, Denmark has urged European countries to finance the production of weapons in Ukraine itself.
  • The Bohdana is a Ukrainian-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system. The Armed Forces of Ukraine officially adopted it for service in 2023.

aid for Ukraine
aid for Ukraine
