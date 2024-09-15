Ukrainian forces receive 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers funded by Denmark

Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Armed Forces have received 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, the production of which was funded by Denmark.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting on 14 September; RBC-Ukraine; European Pravda

Details: Denmark has become the first EU country to allocate funds for purchasing weapons and military equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

Poulsen mentioned that this was their first deal and that in July, they had ordered 18 Bohdana artillery systems from Ukrainian manufacturers, which were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the weekend.

He also noted that producing weapons in Ukraine is significantly cheaper than manufacturing or purchasing them in the West, and maintaining their combat capability is also less costly.

Given this advantage, Denmark is urging other European countries to fund weapons production in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

For reference: Bohdana is a Ukrainian-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, officially introduced into service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2023.

Background:

On 13 June, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.

On 19 August, it became known that Denmark was preparing to allocate US$115 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!