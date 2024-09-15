All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian forces receive 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers funded by Denmark

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 15 September 2024, 08:40
Ukrainian forces receive 18 domestically-made Bohdana howitzers funded by Denmark
Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ukraine's Armed Forces have received 18 Bohdana self-propelled artillery systems, the production of which was funded by Denmark.

Source: Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen at the Yalta European Strategy (YES) meeting on 14 September; RBC-Ukraine; European Pravda

Details: Denmark has become the first EU country to allocate funds for purchasing weapons and military equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers for Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Advertisement:

Poulsen mentioned that this was their first deal and that in July, they had ordered 18 Bohdana artillery systems from Ukrainian manufacturers, which were delivered to the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the weekend.

He also noted that producing weapons in Ukraine is significantly cheaper than manufacturing or purchasing them in the West, and maintaining their combat capability is also less costly.

Given this advantage, Denmark is urging other European countries to fund weapons production in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

For reference: Bohdana is a Ukrainian-made 155-mm self-propelled artillery system, officially introduced into service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 2023.

Background: 

  • On 13 June, Ukraine and Denmark signed a memorandum of understanding on the purchase of weapons and equipment from Ukrainian manufacturers.
  • On 19 August, it became known that Denmark was preparing to allocate US$115 million to purchase weapons for Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Ukrainian Defense IndustryArmed Forcesweapons
Advertisement:

UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast

Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022

Ukrainian forces shoot down 71 Russian Shahed UAVs overnight

Group of Ukrainian intelligence officers who liberated Zmiinyi Island in 2022 were adrift at sea on rubber boat for over 24 hours

Russians hit apartment block in Kharkiv: at least 12 civilians injured

All News
Ukrainian Defense Industry
Ukroboronprom enters top 50 global defence companies for first time
Ukrainian Defence Industry to create joint venture with US Amentum Services
Former chief of Ukraine's Defence Industry appointed Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan
RECENT NEWS
17:56
UK Foreign Secretary on allowing Ukraine Storm Shadow strikes on Russia: time for "nerve and guts"
17:33
Ukraine hands over industrial dehumidifiers to flood-affected Czechia – photos
17:17
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry warns Belarusian President of the consequences of his meeting with "head" of occupied part of Donetsk Oblast
17:05
Russians struck Ukraine's energy infrastructure over 1,000 times since October 2022
16:32
Ukraine expects provision Mirage fighter, negotiates on Gripen and Eurofighter – Ukraine's Defence Minister
15:42
18 apartment buildings damaged in Russian night attack on Kharkiv
15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
15:03
Russians injure 3 women in strike on residential area in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast
14:40
Poland assures of its support for Ukraine, but "has its own requirements"
14:07
Ship with dangerous Russian cargo runs aground in Norwegian waters
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: