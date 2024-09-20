Ukrainian platform for reconnaissance on battlefield receives €600,000 of investment

The Ukrainian-Estonian business Farsight Vision, which enhances prospects for situational awareness at the front, has received €600,000 in funding from the Darkstar coalition.

Source: Ragnar Saas, entrepreneur and co-founder of the coalition, in a comment to DOU

Quote: "The Farsight Vision platform has already proven its effectiveness on the battlefield. The team received one of the most positive reviews during our first Extreme Bootcamp. This startup has the opportunity to improve Ukrainian national security and bring it to the global level. All members of the Darkstar coalition will help the team achieve this," said Ragnar Sass.

A platform for combat reconnaissance and situational awareness has been developed by the Farsight Vision team. Using this technique, video content is stitched together to create a "digital twin."

"This aids in improving military mission planning (e.g., for operations in uncharted territory, weapon placement, logistics, etc.). Additionally, it takes a lot less time to process this data—minutes as opposed to days," Darkstar commented.



