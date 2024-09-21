Vessel carrying 20,000 tonnes of dangerous Russian cargo will sail past Denmark

The Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) has stated that it is monitoring the movements of the Ruby vessel, transporting 20,000 tonnes of Russian ammonium nitrate, a fertiliser that can also be used in explosives.

Source: European Pravda, citing Danish public broadcaster DR

Details: The Maltese-flagged Ruby is expected to enter Danish territorial waters on Saturday, 21 September, and cross the Great Belt Strait between the Danish islands of Zealand and Funen. The DMA has stressed that it is monitoring the vessel.

"The Danish Maritime Administration is aware of the limited manoeuvrability of the vessel and the fact that it is loaded with dangerous cargo. For this reason, we have established a number of conditions to ensure the safety of shipping," the authority said in a statement.

Among other requirements, the Ruby was directed to be tugged while transiting Danish waters. A Danish pilot is on board to assist in navigating the safest route.

The vessel attracted attention in early September when it attempted to enter the Norwegian port of Tromsø, claiming damage from a storm. However, both Norway and later Sweden refused to allow it entry.

The amount of ammonium nitrate on board the Ruby is enough to cause a massive explosion if it catches fire – potentially seven times more powerful than the 2020 Beirut port incident that claimed over 200 lives.

The Ruby is reportedly heading to Lithuania, but Danish media suggest that Lithuania is also refusing to accept the vessel due to its dangerous cargo. After passing the Great Belt Strait, the ship is expected to enter the Baltic Sea on the evening of 21 September.

Background: In April, it was reported that a Danish civilian ferry was forced to change course near the island of Zealand as a Russian warship sailing nearby could have rammed into it.

