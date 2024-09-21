All Sections
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 21 September 2024, 18:40
Russians hit Sumy with guided bombs: man injured, houses destroyed
The city of Sumy. Photo: sumy24.com.ua

Russian forces struck the city of Sumy with guided aerial bombs (GABs) on Saturday afternoon, leaving one person injured and causing damage and destruction to houses.

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration (OMA); Sumy City Council

Quote from Sumy OMA: "The enemy carried out an airstrike on the regional centre [Sumy] this afternoon, 21 September, using GABs.

Early reports indicate that one person has been injured.

Dry grass caught fire, and damage and destruction have been caused to houses. The aftermath of the enemy attack is being dealt with."

Details: The Sumy City Council reported that two explosions had taken place in opposite areas of the city, in the suburban and industrial zones.

The Baranivka residential area has been cut off from the grid.

