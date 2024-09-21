Russia says Hungary and Slovakia are only two EU countries that don’t threaten "traditional values"

The Russian government has not included Hungary and Slovakia to the list of countries whose policies "impose neoliberal values that contradict traditional Russian values"; they were the only two European Union member states not included in the list.

Source: European Pravda

Details: Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin approved the list of countries that "impose destructive ideas that contradict Russian spiritual and moral values" on Friday, 20 September.

The list includes 47 countries and territories; the majority of EU states are on the list, apart from Hungary and Slovakia. Türkiye is the only NATO member state not included in the list.

The list also includes Taiwan (the Republic of China), whose independence Russia does not officially recognise.

Russia claims that in the future, it will only be able to provide humanitarian assistance to those residents of the countries included in the list who "share traditional [Russian] spiritual and moral values".

Background:

In 2022, Russia drew up a list of "unfriendly states" that included all European Union member states, including Hungary and Slovakia.

The Hungarian authorities continue to maintain close contacts with Moscow after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

