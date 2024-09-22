Explosions ring out during missile threat in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Explosions rang out in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 22 September.

Source: Air Force, Ukrainian news broadcaster Suspilne

Details: The military warned of a missile flying towards Pavlohrad and Kramatorsk.

Advertisement:

After that, explosions rang out in Pavlohrad.

Local authorities have not yet reported any consequences of the incident.

Support UP or become our patron!