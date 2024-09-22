Explosions ring out during missile threat in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Sunday, 22 September 2024, 08:45
Explosions rang out in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on the morning of 22 September.
Source: Air Force, Ukrainian news broadcaster Suspilne
Details: The military warned of a missile flying towards Pavlohrad and Kramatorsk.
After that, explosions rang out in Pavlohrad.
Local authorities have not yet reported any consequences of the incident.
