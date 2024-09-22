All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine

Ivanna KostinaSunday, 22 September 2024, 15:13
Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine
The flag of Czechia. Stock photo: Getty Images

Criminal detectives in Prague discovered scammers who collected more than 1.1 million Czech crowns (approx. €44,000) from contributors as part of a fundraising campaign for Ukraine under the JSME LIDÉ Foundation ("We are people").

Source: Eva Kropacheva, Prague police spokeswoman, writes Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: For several months, they gathered money in piggy banks in department stores and supermarkets around Prague and the surrounding towns of the Central Czech region.

Advertisement:

According to investigators, the scammers took advantage of the gathered donations. Rather than helping Ukraine, they used the money to travel the world. The main organiser, who is 18 years old, faces up to eight years in prison, Kropacheva stated.

Quote: "They used the money for their own needs: travelled the world, stayed abroad, but also paid for common expenses, such as rent and food. Thus, they abused the difficult situation of people affected by the war in Ukraine, and the desire of citizens to contribute to help this country," Kropacheva added.

During residence searches, police recovered cash worth hundreds of thousands of crowns, safe deposit boxes from which fraudsters withdrew money, and many documents. According to the spokeswoman, the police have estimated that the damage amounted to 1.1 million crowns, but in reality the number might be much higher.

Advertisement:

The JSME LIDÉ Foundation is listed in the Czech commercial register but does not have a website or social media accounts.

Last Monday, authorities arrested the suspected principal organiser of the fake fundraiser on charges of fraud. At the same time, a criminal investigation was launched against one legal entity that was also involved in the scam.

In connection with fraudulent fundraising, the police warned citizens to be careful in such situations. "In the event that someone asks you for help, do not be afraid to ask about the evidence of registration of the collection and, possibly, check everything with the relevant regional administration, the municipality of Prague or the Ministry of the Interior," said Kropacheva.

Background:

  • In August, the Czech Prosecutor's Office charged Vladimír Gergel, the creator of the Help Ukraine charity fund, of fraud for allegedly appropriating a portion of the Czech Ministry of Education's subsidies.
  • Furthermore, since last year, Estonia and Ukraine have been cooperating on an investigation into the suspected misappropriation of €1.5 million by the Estonian non-profit foundation Slava Ukraini and its Ukrainian partners, which were supposed to go to victims of the Russian war.

Support UP or become our patron!

Czechiaaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
Czechia
Ukraine offers its help to Czechia suffering from floods
Czech Senate President arrives in Kyiv for Crimean Platform Summit – photos
Czechia does not restrict Ukraine's use of its weapons but understands allies' positions
RECENT NEWS
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
16:14
Russian strike on Sumy hospital: death toll and casualties rise – photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: