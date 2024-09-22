Czech police exposes fraudsters who collected over €40,000 to allegedly help Ukraine

Criminal detectives in Prague discovered scammers who collected more than 1.1 million Czech crowns (approx. €44,000) from contributors as part of a fundraising campaign for Ukraine under the JSME LIDÉ Foundation ("We are people").

Source: Eva Kropacheva, Prague police spokeswoman, writes Novinky, as reported by European Pravda

Details: For several months, they gathered money in piggy banks in department stores and supermarkets around Prague and the surrounding towns of the Central Czech region.

According to investigators, the scammers took advantage of the gathered donations. Rather than helping Ukraine, they used the money to travel the world. The main organiser, who is 18 years old, faces up to eight years in prison, Kropacheva stated.

Quote: "They used the money for their own needs: travelled the world, stayed abroad, but also paid for common expenses, such as rent and food. Thus, they abused the difficult situation of people affected by the war in Ukraine, and the desire of citizens to contribute to help this country," Kropacheva added.

During residence searches, police recovered cash worth hundreds of thousands of crowns, safe deposit boxes from which fraudsters withdrew money, and many documents. According to the spokeswoman, the police have estimated that the damage amounted to 1.1 million crowns, but in reality the number might be much higher.

The JSME LIDÉ Foundation is listed in the Czech commercial register but does not have a website or social media accounts.

Last Monday, authorities arrested the suspected principal organiser of the fake fundraiser on charges of fraud. At the same time, a criminal investigation was launched against one legal entity that was also involved in the scam.

In connection with fraudulent fundraising, the police warned citizens to be careful in such situations. "In the event that someone asks you for help, do not be afraid to ask about the evidence of registration of the collection and, possibly, check everything with the relevant regional administration, the municipality of Prague or the Ministry of the Interior," said Kropacheva.

Background:

In August, the Czech Prosecutor's Office charged Vladimír Gergel, the creator of the Help Ukraine charity fund, of fraud for allegedly appropriating a portion of the Czech Ministry of Education's subsidies.

Furthermore, since last year, Estonia and Ukraine have been cooperating on an investigation into the suspected misappropriation of €1.5 million by the Estonian non-profit foundation Slava Ukraini and its Ukrainian partners, which were supposed to go to victims of the Russian war.

