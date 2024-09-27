Scholz's associate calls for increased aid to Ukraine to improve its negotiating position

Michael Roth, Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany. Photo: Wikipedia

Michael Roth, Chairman of the Bundestag Foreign Affairs Committee and a member of the Social Democratic Party of Germany, is calling for an increase in European assistance to Ukraine in the form of weapons.

Source: Germany TV news channel n-tv, as reported by European Pravda

Source: He said that an increase in defence support is needed to ensure a better negotiating position for Ukraine.

Quote: "The major European countries in particular must do much more militarily to ensure that Ukraine remains a free and democratic country," Roth said.

"Now is the time to finally mobilise all forces to put Ukraine in the best possible starting position for potential negotiations," he added.

The chairman of the Bundestag's Foreign Affairs Committee argued: "If you want to end the war as quickly as possible, you have to give Ukraine what it needs."

Defence and diplomacy are two sides of the same coin, he stressed.

"Russia will only be prepared to negotiate if Putin is convinced that victory over Ukraine is impossible," Roth said.

Background:

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also stated the need to create a strong position for Ukraine to negotiate peace.

US Vice President Kamala Harris has criticised her US election rival Donald Trump's proposals on Ukraine.

