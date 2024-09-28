All Sections
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus

Oleh PavliukSaturday, 28 September 2024, 18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
stock photo: getty images

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will ask the European Union to finance the construction of a network of bunkers, barriers, distribution lines and military depots along the borders with Russia and Belarus. This was agreed by the defence ministers of these four countries following a meeting in the Latvian city of Daugavpils.

Source: European Pravda, citing the press service of the Estonian Ministry of Defence.

Details: As the defence ministers of the Baltic states and Poland noted, Russia's war against Ukraine has shown that creating physical obstacles in open terrain without natural defensive cover is of paramount importance, even in a technologically advanced war.

They stressed that external threats on the Baltic-Polish border are increasing and that the reinforcement of fortifications along the border with Russia and Belarus remains a priority, contributing to their commitment to defend every inch of NATO territory.

"The need for a defence line stems from the security situation and supports NATO’s new forward defence concept," said Estonian Defence Minister Hanno Pevkur, adding that "it is extremely important to coordinate our activities with Poland".

"At the same time, it strengthens the security of the European Union and the military defence of its borders, which is why we clearly see that the European Union could also financially support the project," he said.

The statement does not specify how much financial assistance Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland will request from the EU for the construction of the fortifications.

Back in January, the three Baltic states announced a plan to create a Baltic Defence Line, and in May, Poland announced a similar project called the Eastern Shield to strengthen its borders with Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast and Belarus.

