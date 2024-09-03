Russians attack Zaporizhzhia, killing 8-year-old child

Russians attacked Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Monday, 2 September, killing two people, including an 8-year-old boy, and injuring two others.

Source: Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Around 23:00, Russia attacked the city.

Unfortunately, two people were killed, including an 8-year-old boy. Two more were injured, including a 12-year-old girl. The child is now in the intensive care unit."

Details: Fedorov added that a building was partially destroyed as a result of the Russian strike.

The blast wave and debris damaged the nearby multi-storey buildings.

