Russians attack Kherson in early morning: medics fighting to save child's life – video

The Russians attacked residential buildings in the city of Kherson in the early hours of 3 September, resulting in severe injuries to a 14-year-old girl.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Facebook

Quote: "The Russian army attacked residential buildings in Kherson at around 04:00.

A 14-year-old girl sustained extremely severe injuries as a result of the strike on one of the houses."

Details: Prokudin said the teenager was diagnosed with traumatic shock, an open chest wound and fractures of her arms and legs.

"The child is still in the operating theatre. The doctors are doing everything possible to save her life," Prokudin concluded.

