Andrii Kostin, Prosecutor General of Ukraine, notes that by refusing to arrest Russian ruler Vladimir Putin, Mongolia has jeopardised its international legal personality.

Source: Kostin cited by the press service of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine

Quote: "Today Putin humiliated Mongolia by cynically using it as a bargaining chip in his geopolitical game.

I would like to remind the representatives of this country that the ability to fulfil your commitments under international law is one of the main criteria of being a part of the civilised world. The world which values human life and freedom.

Providing security guarantees to a criminal undermines the very purpose of the global legal system and seriously violates the values of democratic countries.

By refusing to arrest Putin Mongolia has consciously jeopardised its international legal personality."

Details: Kostin also stressed that Ukraine knew the cost of independence well. The norms of international law were created so that the nations of the world did not pay for their freedom with their blood, like Ukrainians do now.

Kostin stated that the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine would keep actively cooperating with Ukraine’s international partners in order to prosecute war criminals and restore justice for everyone who had suffered from Russian aggression.

