All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Mongolia respects Putin more than international law – Zelenskyy

Ulyana Krychkovska, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 5 September 2024, 15:51
Mongolia respects Putin more than international law – Zelenskyy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Mongolia showed disrespect for international law by failing to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country on 3 September.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Mongolia accepts Putin despite the country's implementation of the Rome Statute because it does not respect international law.

Advertisement:

He believes that such actions are indicative of Mongolia's view of international law, the country’s show of respect for it, or lack thereof.

"No, they don't [respect international law – ed.]. They respect Putin more than international law. Mongolia is showing more respect for a murderer than for international law today. [More respect] for war than for peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also added that if several countries do not respect international law, this does not mean that there will be no responsibility for this or that person.

Advertisement:

"Because most countries will still expect accountability, and it will happen anyway," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

  • Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September was his first visit to a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC after the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 for involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.
  • As previously reported, the Mongolian authorities supposedly assured Putin that they would not arrest him. Mongolia's energy dependence on Russia was the reason for this.
  • The European Union expressed regret that the Mongolian authorities had decided to host Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyPutinMongolia
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Zelenskyy
Ukraine will not exchange one territory for another – Zelenskyy commenting on Kursk operation
Russians redeployed 60,000 troops to Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
Russian strike on Poltava: Zelenskyy says missiles flew for 3 minutes and killed people on their way to shelter
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: