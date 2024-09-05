Mongolia respects Putin more than international law – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Mongolia showed disrespect for international law by failing to arrest Russian leader Vladimir Putin during his visit to the country on 3 September.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Details: Zelenskyy stressed that Mongolia accepts Putin despite the country's implementation of the Rome Statute because it does not respect international law.

He believes that such actions are indicative of Mongolia's view of international law, the country’s show of respect for it, or lack thereof.

"No, they don't [respect international law – ed.]. They respect Putin more than international law. Mongolia is showing more respect for a murderer than for international law today. [More respect] for war than for peace," Zelenskyy stressed.

He also added that if several countries do not respect international law, this does not mean that there will be no responsibility for this or that person.

"Because most countries will still expect accountability, and it will happen anyway," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

Putin's visit to Mongolia on 3 September was his first visit to a state party to the Rome Statute of the ICC after the court issued an arrest warrant for him in March 2023 for involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

As previously reported, the Mongolian authorities supposedly assured Putin that they would not arrest him. Mongolia's energy dependence on Russia was the reason for this.

The European Union expressed regret that the Mongolian authorities had decided to host Putin and ignored the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant.

