Russian strike on Poltava: Zelenskyy says missiles flew for 3 minutes and killed people on their way to shelter

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 September 2024, 13:01
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that the Russian missiles that hit the military educational facility in Poltava on 3 September flew for three minutes and that many people were killed or injured on their way to shelter.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote: "It was a missile strike. A calculated strike. Now there is information that the missile flew for about three minutes. People did not have time to go down to bomb shelters.

It is now believed that many of them were injured or killed on their way down to the bomb shelter, meaning that people reacted quickly enough, but they did not manage to save themselves."

Details: Zelenskyy recorded the interview on 3 September, the day of the attack on Poltava.

Background:

  • On 3 September, the Russians attacked an educational institution in the city of Poltava. 
  • On 5 September, the State Emergency Service noted that 54 people were reported dead and 297 injured. They also said that rescue workers were continuing to carry out a search and rescue operation, and five more people might be trapped under the rubble.
  • The Ground Forces of Ukraine are investigating the attack on one of Poltava's military educational institutions.

