Ukraine will not exchange one territory for another – Zelenskyy commenting on Kursk operation

Commenting on the Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not exchange one territory for another.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote: "We do not need Russian territory. I have always said this. Our operations are aimed at restoring our territorial integrity. We don't need their people, their civilians, their citizens. We take their military prisoners only to exchange them for ours.

We have the same attitude to the territory. We do not need their land, and we do not want to bring our Ukrainian [way of] life there. I say this because I understand international law and have respect for state sovereignty.

Ukraine is such a state, but we must take appropriate steps to be stronger. This operation strengthens the country. It does not mean that we will exchange one territory for another."

Details: Zelenskyy said that it is difficult for him to announce Ukraine's next steps.

He also did not answer whether Ukraine plans to seize any more Russian territories.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine's success is close to astonishing. He added that Ukraine would hold the captured Russian territory as long as necessary.

He noted that the Kursk operation is part of a larger plan for Ukraine's victory, which he will share with the US president.

