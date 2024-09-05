All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukraine will not exchange one territory for another – Zelenskyy commenting on Kursk operation

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 5 September 2024, 13:55
Ukraine will not exchange one territory for another – Zelenskyy commenting on Kursk operation
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Screenshot

Commenting on the Ukrainian operation in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine would not exchange one territory for another.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with NBC News

Quote: "We do not need Russian territory. I have always said this. Our operations are aimed at restoring our territorial integrity. We don't need their people, their civilians, their citizens. We take their military prisoners only to exchange them for ours.

Advertisement:

We have the same attitude to the territory. We do not need their land, and we do not want to bring our Ukrainian [way of] life there. I say this because I understand international law and have respect for state sovereignty.

Ukraine is such a state, but we must take appropriate steps to be stronger. This operation strengthens the country. It does not mean that we will exchange one territory for another."

Details: Zelenskyy said that it is difficult for him to announce Ukraine's next steps.

Advertisement:

He also did not answer whether Ukraine plans to seize any more Russian territories.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine's success is close to astonishing. He added that Ukraine would hold the captured Russian territory as long as necessary.

He noted that the Kursk operation is part of a larger plan for Ukraine's victory, which he will share with the US president.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyKursk Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Zelenskyy
Russians redeployed 60,000 troops to Kursk Oblast – Zelenskyy
Russian strike on Poltava: Zelenskyy says missiles flew for 3 minutes and killed people on their way to shelter
Zelenskyy to personally attend Ramstein meeting in Germany, media say
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: