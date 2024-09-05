All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

New Agrarian Policy Minister is appointed after months of waiting

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 5 September 2024, 17:42
New Agrarian Policy Minister is appointed after months of waiting
Newly appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. Photo: Vitalii Koval on Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has appointed Vitalii Koval, who resigned as Chairman of the State Property Fund yesterday, as Ukraine’s new Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Quote: "The last appointment is of Vitalii Koval to the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

251 MPs voted in favour.

Previously, the acting Minister of Agrarian Policy was Taras Vysotskyi, who was appointed after former minister Mykola Solskyi was dismissed in May.

Background: On 9 May 2024, the parliament dismissed Mykola Solskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Cabinet of Minister (government)
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Cabinet of Minister (government)
Ukrainian Parliament appoints former head of state defence conglomerate as Strategic Industries Minister
Ukrainian Parliament appoints Natalia Kalmykova as Veterans Minister
Bidnyi heads Ministry of Youth and Sports
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: