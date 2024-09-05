New Agrarian Policy Minister is appointed after months of waiting

Newly appointed Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine. Photo: Vitalii Koval on Facebook

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has appointed Vitalii Koval, who resigned as Chairman of the State Property Fund yesterday, as Ukraine’s new Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak

Quote: "The last appointment is of Vitalii Koval to the post of Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine."

251 MPs voted in favour.

Previously, the acting Minister of Agrarian Policy was Taras Vysotskyi, who was appointed after former minister Mykola Solskyi was dismissed in May.

Background: On 9 May 2024, the parliament dismissed Mykola Solskyi as Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food.

