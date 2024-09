Ukrainian Parliament appoints former state defence conglomerate CEO as Strategic Industries Minister

Former Ukroboronprom CEO Herman Smetanin has been appointed as Minister of Strategic Industries. [Ukroboronprom or Ukrainian Defence Industry is a strategic manufacturer of weapons and military hardware in Ukraine – ed.]

Source: Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak.

Quote: "The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Herman Smetanin as Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine."

247 MPs voted in favour.

Prior to this appointment, Smetanin headed Ukroboronprom. On 4 September, the Supervisory Board resolved to terminate his powers.

Background: The Verkhovna Rada voted to dismiss Oleksandr Kamyshin as strategic industries minister.

