Ukrainian Parliament appoints Natalia Kalmykova as Veterans Minister

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) has appointed Natalia Kalmykova as Minister for Veterans’ Affairs.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, member of the Ukrainian Parliament, on Telegram

Details: A total of 256 MPs (out of 450) voted in favour of Kalmykova’s appointment.

Advertisement:

For reference: Natalia Kalmykova has been a deputy defence minister since September 2023. Prior to that, she was the acting director of the Ukrainian Veterans Foundation, an institution that serves veterans and their families and is overseen by the Ministry of Veterans’ Affairs.

Support UP or become our patron!