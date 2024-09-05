Dimitri Simes, a Russian propagandist of American origin, and his wife Anastasia were charged in the United States with violating the sanctions regime in favour of Channel One Russia, a state-owned Russian television station.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the US Department of Justice

Details: The indictment alleges that Dimitri and Anastasia Simes participated in a scheme to violate US sanctions in favour of the sanctioned Channel One Russia and in laundering the proceeds of this scheme.

Advertisement:

From at least June 2022 to the present, the Simes couple and other unnamed individuals provided services to Channel One Russia, in exchange for which they received "over $1 million, a personal car and driver, a stipend for an apartment in Moscow, Russia, and a team of 10 employees."

If convicted, the Simes face up to 20 years in prison on each count.

A separate indictment concerns Anastasia Simes, who, along with other unnamed individuals, purchased art and antiques from galleries and auction houses in the United States and Europe on behalf of Russian sanctioned oligarch Aleksandr Udodov.

Advertisement:

She stored the artworks in her home in Virginia, from where she took them back to Russia. In return, Udodov reimbursed her for all her expenses. If convicted, Simes faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison on each count.

The FBI's Washington office is investigating both cases.

Dmitry Simes is a co-host of a programme on international relations on Channel One Russia. His name has been repeatedly mentioned in Robert Mueller's report for his ties to Donald Trump's campaign officials and Russian government officials, but he has never been charged.

For decades, Simes has been well known in the Washington diplomatic world and is considered an expert on Russian affairs. He was the long-time president and CEO of the Center for the National Interest, a public policy think tank founded by former US President Richard Nixon, which he left in 2022.

In a propaganda programme on Channel One Russia, Simes presented himself as a foreign policy realist who favoured cooperation between Washington and Moscow. Still, over time, Simes has become fully pro-Putin.

Background:

Last month, the FBI raided Simes' Virginia country estate, which is mentioned in the current indictment.

The day before, the United States announced a series of sanctions and charges in connection with an attempt to interfere in the election of co-workers of the RT propaganda channel.

Support UP or become our patron!