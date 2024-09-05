All Sections
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief admits recruits are trained less than desirable

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 5 September 2024, 21:47
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief admits recruits are trained less than desirable
Oleksandr Syrskyi. Photo: Getty Images

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, says that the Ukrainian soldiers are sent to the battlefield, having received less training than he would like.

Source: Sirskyi in an interview with CNN  

Quote: "Of course, everyone wants the level of training to be the best, so we train highly qualified professional military personnel. At the same time, the dynamics at the front require us to put conscripted servicemen into service as soon as possible."

Details: According to the Commander-in-Chief, recruits go through a month of basic military training, followed by another half-month to a month of more specialist training before being deployed to the front.

