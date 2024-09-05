Ukrainian military shows photos of ruined Vovchansk – photos

The Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade has posted a photograph of ruined Volchansk in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade on social media

Quote: "The city is almost completely destroyed; artillery strikes and FPV drones have burned down entire streets, and the city is covered in smoke. Drones are buzzing in the air as dozens of quadcopters are flying overhead at the same time. Above them are reconnaissance UAVs. Superiority in the skies nearly always implies superiority on the ground."

Photo: Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade

Photo: Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade

Photo: Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Separate Presidential Brigade

Details: The press service of the brigade recalls that the city of Vovchansk is located about 5 kilometres from the state border with the Russian Federation. Before the war, more than 17,000 Ukrainians lived here; now there are few desperate locals left.

