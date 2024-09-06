CNN releases video of Russians executing surrendering Ukrainian soldiers on Pokrovsk front

CNN has released a video showing Russian troops apparently executing three Ukrainian soldiers after they surrendered on the Pokrovsk front.

Details: In the footage, soldiers are seen stumbling out of a building and onto a dusty track, then kneeling with their hands on their heads. Moments later, a Ukrainian drone captures them lying face down, motionless, with dust swirling around them.

The video, exclusively obtained by CNN, reportedly shows Russian troops executing three Ukrainians who had surrendered after their trench was captured during the fighting near the town of Pokrovsk in Ukraine’s east in late August.

Телеканал CNN оприлюднив відео, на якому, як стверджується, російські військові вбивають трьох українських військових під час здачі в полон на Покровському напрямку. pic.twitter.com/gKREf56vi9 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) September 6, 2024

"The incident, described by a Ukrainian official who asked for some details to be withheld to protect the identity of the unit, is part of a pattern of apparent executions, seemingly increasing in pace this year," CNN reports.

Sources of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have provided CNN with a list of 15 incidents since November, most of which are backed by drone footage or audio intercepts. They indicate that surrendering Ukrainian troops were executed by Russian forces on the battlefield instead of being taken prisoner.

Ukraine's prosecutor general informed CNN that his office is investigating 28 incidents since the start of the war, in which a total of 62 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed.

"The footage from Pokrovsk region appears to reflect the relentlessly brutal tactics of the Russian military as they continue to advance in Ukraine’s east," CNN said.

