Spain supplies Ukraine with HAWK air defence systems battery

Spain has announced the supply of a full battery of the HAWK air defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: the Ministry of Defence of Spain with reference to Minister Margarita Robles at the Ramstein-format meeting in the presence of Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine

Details: Robles announced a significant military aid package, which Spain will deliver to Ukraine "in the next few weeks".

Advertisement:

"In response to President Zelenskyy’s request about air defence systems, Defence Minister Robles announced the immediate dispatch of a complete HAWK battery, which includes six missile launchers, also provided by Spain and located in Poland," the communique says.

Robles also spoke about the preparation of the next few batches of assistance for Ukraine and the projects initiated by the Spanish Defence Industry to extend the agreement on security cooperation between Ukraine and Spain and promised that Spain will be more active in the EU mission for the training of Ukrainian soldiers.

At the same time, the Pentagon revealed the contents of a new military aid package for Ukraine, announced during the 24th Ramstein format meeting.

Advertisement:

Background: On 5 September Klaus Johannis, President of Romania, promulgated a law which provides for the delivery of a Patriot anti-aircraft system to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!