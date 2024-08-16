Ukraine can use weapons it has received as it sees fit – Spanish defence minister

Spanish Defence Minister Margarita Robles has stated that she has no information on whether Ukraine has used Spanish-supplied weapons during its offensive in Russia's Kursk Oblast. However, she emphasised that it is up to Kyiv to decide how the transferred weapons are utilised.

Source: Spanish news agency EFE, citing Robles during her visit to NATO headquarters in the Spanish city of Valencia on Friday, 16 August, as reported by European Pravda

Details: When asked about the use of Spanish-supplied weapons by the Ukrainian military in Kursk Oblast, the Spanish defence minister replied that she did not have such information.

"This is a war, and therefore, Ukraine will use the equipment it deems necessary at any time," she added.

Robles also stressed that the weapons provided by Spain to Ukraine are "defensive weapons for defence".

The minister also vowed that Spain would continue to support Ukraine "with this crucial defence equipment" and that Ukraine "will always have the support of Spain and other North Atlantic Alliance nations".

Background:

Earlier, the UK Defence Ministry confirmed that Ukrainian troops may use British weapons on Russian territory in self-defence, with the exception of Storm Shadow long-range missiles

Ukraine is also free to use Canadian-supplied tanks, armoured vehicles and other equipment in Russia.

