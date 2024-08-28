Spain to supply Ukraine with seven more generators

José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, has stated that the support for Ukraine "will not falter" and will continue "without breaches" in the face of Russian aggression. He also announced the supply of seven more powerful generators to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to El Periodico

Details: Albares visited the headquarters of the Finanzauto company in an industrial complex in Madrid where seven generators are stored. They will be delivered within the next few days through Poland for civilians of Ukraine to use in conditions of the "new winter that will be particularly hard".

Serhii Pohoreltsev, Ukrainian Ambassador in Spain, accompanied the Spanish Foreign Minister during his visit. Pohoreltsev characterised Russia’s attacks on vital infrastructure for civilians, such as power facilities, as "the absence of humanity" and "violation of international law".

Seven generators, provided by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), three of 200 KV and four of 220 KV, worth €360,000, are the continuation of the Spanish aid for Ukraine, which also includes 14 generators and two ambulances provided in November 2022.

Pohoreltsev stressed that generators would help mitigate the consequences of constant Russian bombardments of critical infrastructure facilities and facilitate a stable power supply.

"Not being able to achieve their goals on the battlefield, Russian troops resort to methods of terror against civilians," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Background:

Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain, met with Ukrainian soldiers, who are undergoing training within the EU mission, during her visit to Toledo on 27 August.

Earlier, Robles stated that she had no information about Ukraine using Spanish weapons in the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast but noted that Kyiv itself decided how to use the weapons it had been supplied with.

