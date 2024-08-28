All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Spain to supply Ukraine with seven more generators

Ivanna KostinaWednesday, 28 August 2024, 21:35
Spain to supply Ukraine with seven more generators
Photo: Interempresas

José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, has stated that the support for Ukraine "will not falter" and will continue "without breaches" in the face of Russian aggression. He also announced the supply of seven more powerful generators to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda with reference to El Periodico

Details: Albares visited the headquarters of the Finanzauto company in an industrial complex in Madrid where seven generators are stored. They will be delivered within the next few days through Poland for civilians of Ukraine to use in conditions of the "new winter that will be particularly hard".

Advertisement:

Serhii Pohoreltsev, Ukrainian Ambassador in Spain, accompanied the Spanish Foreign Minister during his visit. Pohoreltsev characterised Russia’s attacks on vital infrastructure for civilians, such as power facilities, as "the absence of humanity" and "violation of international law".

Seven generators, provided by the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID), three of 200 KV and four of 220 KV, worth €360,000, are the continuation of the Spanish aid for Ukraine, which also includes 14 generators and two ambulances provided in November 2022.

Pohoreltsev stressed that generators would help mitigate the consequences of constant Russian bombardments of critical infrastructure facilities and facilitate a stable power supply.

Advertisement:

"Not being able to achieve their goals on the battlefield, Russian troops resort to methods of terror against civilians," the Ukrainian ambassador said.

Background:

  • Margarita Robles, Minister of Defence of Spain, met with Ukrainian soldiers, who are undergoing training within the EU mission, during her visit to Toledo on 27 August.
  • Earlier, Robles stated that she had no information about Ukraine using Spanish weapons in the territory of Russia’s Kursk Oblast but noted that Kyiv itself decided how to use the weapons it had been supplied with.

Support UP or become our patron!

Spainaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation

Biden comments on Russian missile strike in Poltava: Putin tries to break will of people

Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief orders additional vetting of Unmanned Systems Forces chief of staff

Iryna Vereshchuk, Ukraine's Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, resigns

Number of people injured in Poltava has risen to 271 – Zelenskyy

All News
Spain
Spain's defence minister says 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers trained in Spain
Ukraine can use weapons it has received as it sees fit – Spanish defence minister
Spain announces supply of Hawk air defence system to Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
09:45
Russia attacks Ukraine with 42 targets overnight: air defence downs 7 cruise missiles and 22 attack drones
09:31
No country should give Putin platform to promote war of aggression – US State Department on Putin's visit to Mongolia
09:27
Zelenskyy posts photos of aftermath of Russian strikes on Lviv and stresses importance of providing Ukraine with long-range weapons – photos
09:15
Pentagon silent on possible transfer of long-range missiles for F-16s to Ukraine
09:07
US has not changed position on Ukrainian strikes deep into Russian territory – Pentagon
09:00
updatedRussian missile attack on Lviv: 7 people killed, including 3 children, and 38 injured – photos
08:48
Russians focus their efforts on two fronts: 207 combat engagements over past 24 hours
08:39
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Kuleba hands in his resignation
08:23
Russian missile strike on Kryvyi Rih: hotel and high-rise buildings damaged, 5 people injured
08:02
Poland once again scrambles its aircraft due to Russian attack on Ukraine's west
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: