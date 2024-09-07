Explosions heard in Kyiv as Ukraine's air defence responds to Russian Shahed drones

Mobile fire group. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Explosions have been heard in the city of Kyiv on the night of 6-7 September.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda correspondent; Kyiv City Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force

Details: Kyiv City Military Administration reported that air defence systems were responding in the city.

The military detected Russian attack drones approaching Kyiv from the east.

