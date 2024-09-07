Ukraine's Viktor Didukh wins gold in five-set match in table tennis at 2024 Paralympic Games

Ukraine has won another medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Viktor Didukh defeated Zhao Shuai of China in the table tennis final. The game lasted five sets.

Viktor Didukh (Ukraine) – Zhao Shuai (China) 3-2 (11-7 4-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-8)

On his path to the final, Didukh, 37, overcame Frenchman Tom Bouvet, staged an impressive comeback against Sweden's Emil Andersson in the quarter finals, and defeated Thailand's Pisit Wangphonphanasiri in the semi-finals.

Notably, in the first days of the 2024 Paralympic Games, Viktor Didukh brought Ukraine a medal. He and Iryna Shynkarova won bronze in a mixed event.

Viktor Didukh also won a gold medal at the 2016 Paralympics as part of the men's team. In Tokyo 2020, the Ukrainian won two silver medals. It is worth mentioning that it was Zhao Shuai who defeated Didukh in the final of the 2020 Paralympic Games.

Ukraine may add another medal to its table tennis tally today. Maryna Lytovchenko will face Al-Daeni Naila of Iraq in the final WS6 class meeting. Lytovchenko is a bronze medallist at Rio 2016 and a champion of the 2020 Olympics (held in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic).

Ukraine is represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who will compete in 17 sports. At present, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 7th in the medal standings, having won 70 medals: 18 golds, 23 silvers and 29 bronzes.

