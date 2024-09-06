Ukrainian athlete Dementiev wins gold in cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games

Ukrainian Yehor Dementiev has won a gold medal in the cycling road race at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian showed a time of 2:18.59 seconds.

Advertisement:

The protocol will be available later.

This is his second medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Earlier, he won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the cycling track.

Ukraine is represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who compete in 17 sports. Currently, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 7th in the medal standings with 64 medals: 16 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!