Ukrainian athlete Dementiev wins gold in cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games
Friday, 6 September 2024, 13:41
Ukrainian Yehor Dementiev has won a gold medal in the cycling road race at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.
Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company
Details: The Ukrainian showed a time of 2:18.59 seconds.
Advertisement:
The protocol will be available later.
This is his second medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Earlier, he won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the cycling track.
Ukraine is represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who compete in 17 sports. Currently, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 7th in the medal standings with 64 medals: 16 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze.
Advertisement:
Support UP or become our patron!