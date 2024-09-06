All Sections
Ukrainian athlete Dementiev wins gold in cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games

Ruslan TravkinFriday, 6 September 2024, 13:41
Ukrainian athlete Dementiev wins gold in cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games
Yehor Dementiev. Photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian Yehor Dementiev has won a gold medal in the cycling road race at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The Ukrainian showed a time of 2:18.59 seconds.

The protocol will be available later.

This is his second medal at the 2024 Paralympics. Earlier, he won a silver medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the cycling track.

Ukraine is represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who compete in 17 sports. Currently, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 7th in the medal standings with 64 medals: 16 gold, 21 silver and 27 bronze.

sport
Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins Diamond League in Zurich
Ukrainian judoka Nikolaichyk wins Ukraine's first gold medal in judo at 2024 Paralympics
Ukrainian Yehor Yakushenko becomes world champion in Greco-Roman wrestling among juniors
