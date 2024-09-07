All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Ukrainian Tsvietov wins second gold at 2024 Paralympics in T35 (track)

Ruslan TravkinSaturday, 7 September 2024, 12:18
Ukrainian Tsvietov wins second gold at 2024 Paralympics in T35 (track)
Ihor Tsvietov. Photo: facebook.com/igor.tsvietov

Ukraine has added another medal to its medal haul in athletics at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Ihor Tsvietov won a gold medal in the 200m T35 (track) class. Ukraine was also represented in this discipline by Ivan Tietiukhin, who finished fifth.

Advertisement:

Athletics. 200m dash. Class T35:

  1. Ihor Tsvietov (Ukraine) - 23.19
  2. Dmitry Safronov (neutral) - 23.78
  3. Artem Kalashian (neutral) - 23.88

...

  1. Ivan Tietiukhin (Ukraine) - 24.87

It is worth noting that in Paris, Tsvietov had already won gold in the 100 metres. After his victory, he said that preparation had been difficult because of the sounds of explosions.

Advertisement:

Ihor Tsivetov, who won silver in the last Paralympics in 2021, is best known for refusing a joint photo with the Russians on the medal podium. Unfortunately, this time he was once again joined on the podium by "neutral" para-athletes.

Ukraine is being represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who are competing in 17 sports. Currently, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 9th in the medal standings, having won 69 medals: 17 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze.

Support UP or become our patron!

sportUkraine
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
sport
International Boxing Association are pro-Russian Putin admirers who ruin sport – former Ukrainian boxer Klitschko
Ukrainian athlete Dementiev wins gold in cycling at 2024 Paralympic Games
Ukrainian athlete Mahuchikh wins Diamond League in Zurich
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: