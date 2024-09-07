Ukrainian Tsvietov wins second gold at 2024 Paralympics in T35 (track)

Ukraine has added another medal to its medal haul in athletics at the 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris, France.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: Ihor Tsvietov won a gold medal in the 200m T35 (track) class. Ukraine was also represented in this discipline by Ivan Tietiukhin, who finished fifth.

Advertisement:

Athletics. 200m dash. Class T35:

Ihor Tsvietov (Ukraine) - 23.19 Dmitry Safronov (neutral) - 23.78 Artem Kalashian (neutral) - 23.88

...

Ivan Tietiukhin (Ukraine) - 24.87

It is worth noting that in Paris, Tsvietov had already won gold in the 100 metres. After his victory, he said that preparation had been difficult because of the sounds of explosions.

Advertisement:

Ihor Tsivetov, who won silver in the last Paralympics in 2021, is best known for refusing a joint photo with the Russians on the medal podium. Unfortunately, this time he was once again joined on the podium by "neutral" para-athletes.

Ukraine is being represented at the 2024 Games by a team of 140 athletes who are competing in 17 sports. Currently, Ukrainian athletes are ranked 9th in the medal standings, having won 69 medals: 17 gold, 23 silver and 29 bronze.

Support UP or become our patron!