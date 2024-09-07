All Sections
Russian forces kill 1 woman and injure 1 woman in Nikopol district

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 7 September 2024, 20:02
Aftermath of Russian attacks on Nikopol district on 7 September. Photo: Serhii Lysak on Telegram

A 76-year-old woman was killed and another woman was injured in the Marhanets hromada in the Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Today enemy forces deployed heavy artillery to attack the Myrove and Marhanets hromadas in the Nikopol district.

A 76-year-old woman was killed [in the Marhanets hromada]... Another woman, aged 60, was injured.

Several fires broke out in these hromadas [following the attacks], with dead wood burning. Three private houses and a fence were damaged. A cow and a dozen geese were killed."

Details: Lysak also said that Russian drones attacked the city of Nikopol, damaging infrastructure and an outbuilding. There were no casualties.

NikopolDnipropetrovsk Oblastwar
