All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

ISW forecasts timing and strategy for Russia's use of Iranian-supplied missiles

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 07:14
ISW forecasts timing and strategy for Russia's use of Iranian-supplied missiles
Photo: Getty Images

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that Russia will use Iranian-supplied missiles to hit Ukraine's energy, military and civilian infrastructure over the coming autumn and winter.

Source: ISW

Details: Iran has reportedly recently delivered over 200 Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "US and European officials recently confirmed that Iran began supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, and ISW assessed that Russian forces will likely use the Iranian-supplied missiles to target Ukrainian energy, military, and civilian infrastructure over the coming autumn and winter."

Support UP or become our patron!

ISWIranRussiaweapons
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
ISW
Ukraine successfully adapting and developing capabilities to counter Russian UAVs – ISW
ISW determines how Russia could pay Iran for missiles
Russians intensify offensive on Vuhledar and will not slow down quickly – ISW
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: