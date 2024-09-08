ISW forecasts timing and strategy for Russia's use of Iranian-supplied missiles

Analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) have suggested that Russia will use Iranian-supplied missiles to hit Ukraine's energy, military and civilian infrastructure over the coming autumn and winter.

Source: ISW

Details: Iran has reportedly recently delivered over 200 Fateh-360 short-range ballistic missiles to Russia.

Advertisement:

Quote: "US and European officials recently confirmed that Iran began supplying Russia with short-range ballistic missiles, and ISW assessed that Russian forces will likely use the Iranian-supplied missiles to target Ukrainian energy, military, and civilian infrastructure over the coming autumn and winter."

Support UP or become our patron!