Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day

A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost another 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 30 artillery systems and four tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 625,260 (+1,270) military personnel;

8,636 (+4) tanks;

16,897 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;

17,804 (+30) artillery systems;

1,180 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

942 (+0) air defence systems;

368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

328 (+0) helicopters;

14,864 (+80) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,588 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

24,218 (+47) vehicles and tankers;

3,047 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

