Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day
Sunday, 8 September 2024, 07:26
Russia has lost another 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 30 artillery systems and four tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 625,260 (+1,270) military personnel;
- 8,636 (+4) tanks;
- 16,897 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
- 17,804 (+30) artillery systems;
- 1,180 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 942 (+0) air defence systems;
- 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 328 (+0) helicopters;
- 14,864 (+80) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,588 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 24,218 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
- 3,047 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!