All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 8 September 2024, 07:26
Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day
A Ukrainian soldier. Stock photo: Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost another 1,270 soldiers killed and wounded, 30 artillery systems and four tanks in the war against Ukraine over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 8 September 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]: 

Advertisement:
  • approximately 625,260 (+1,270) military personnel;
  • 8,636 (+4) tanks;
  • 16,897 (+19) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 17,804 (+30) artillery systems;
  • 1,180 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 942 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 368 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 328 (+0) helicopters;
  • 14,864 (+80) strategic and tactical UAVs;
  • 2,588 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 24,218 (+47) vehicles and tankers;
  • 3,047 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!

CasualtiesRussiawar
Advertisement:

Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded

Ukraine sends démarche to Mongolia for refusing to arrest Putin under ICC warrant

Russians strike densely populated district of Kharkiv: two women and child rescued from under rubble

Source of pollution of Seim and Desna rivers found, restoration to take 2-3 years

Russians strike civilian ship carrying wheat to Egypt in Black Sea

Ukraine to suffer shutdowns in winter even if generation is restored

All News
Casualties
Russia loses another 1,270 soldiers in one day
Russia loses 1,170 soldiers in its war against Ukraine over past 24 hours
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 150 pieces of equipment in one day
RECENT NEWS
23:29
Lithuania reports on latest batch of military aid for Ukraine
22:39
Italy summons Russian ambassador for persecution of journalist who was with Ukraine's Armed Forces in Kursk Oblast
22:30
EU chief diplomat condemns Russian attack on Red Cross humanitarian convoy in Donetsk Oblast
22:18
Sister of fallen Ukrainian soldier Da Vinci joins ranks of battalion he commanded
21:48
Finland denies Russian media claims of drone attack from Finnish territory
21:31
Situation escalates on left bank of Dnipro River
20:46
Grain ship hit by Russians in Black Sea was in Romanian economic zone – media
20:35
EXPLAINERHow Poles perceive historical dispute with Ukraine – a perspective from Warsaw
20:32
Romanian media revealed details of Ukrainian training on F-16s in their country
20:00
US Secretary of State comments on possibility of Poland shooting down Russian air targets
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: